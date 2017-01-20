Moffat County wrestlers close home schedule with win over Soroco

— The Dog Pound has seen its last wrestling mat rolled out for Moffat County High School competition this season, but the last home event of the year was a memorable one for those involved, albeit a quick one.

MCHS wrestlers hosted Soroco Friday for the Bulldogs’ final dual in front of a home crowd. Moffat County took the win, 53-15.

A cancellation of the Bulldogs’ Thursday meet in Rifle had the roster itching to get some work done, though the Oak Creek opponents were fewer than they would have seen with the Bears, who canceled due to illness, but the meeting may be rescheduled.

Either way, both the Soroco squad and Moffat County had new standings on their side.

After a championship in Florence the previous weekend, Miki Klimper rose to second in both the state and 3A’s Region 1 in the 170-pound bracket, just behind Rifle’s Alex Cordova.

This week, Elias Peroulis was ranked as second in the region and seventh overall in the state at 182; Daniel Caddy was 12th overall and third in the region at 113; Drake Zimmerman was 12th in state and fifth in the region at 152; Chris Moschetti was 13th overall and third in the region at 120; and John T Peroulis was 14th in state and third in the region at 138.

Soroco’s recent rankings also had good news for the Rams, with Jace Logan, at 152, second in the state and 2A Region 1. Dalton Ray was 16th, overall, and fifth in the region at 138, Lane Martindale was sixth in the state and second in the region at 145 and Sky Carlson was 12th, overall, and sixth in Region 1 at 195.

With a small Soroco roster, the points advantage went to the Bulldogs, but in terms of actual matches, the two teams were about even. Moffat County was 3-2 on the night.

Karson Cox got his first match this season for MCHS, sporting a sling after major shoulder surgery last year. Hhis sophomore debut at 106 resulted in a pin at the buzzer against Gene Bracegirdle.

“I guess he can’t stand watching any longer, so he decided to come out after being in the practice room for a couple weeks,” MCHS assistant coach Daniel Cramblett said of Cox.

In his first varsity event, Connor Winn also earned a fall at 160, keeping Tristan Singer in check to earn the victory with about 30 seconds remaining in the first round.

“I think it was just mental toughness,” Winn said afterward, noting he hopes to stay on the varsity lineup.

Though Winn had only competed in junior varsity tournaments before Friday, the freshman grappler has given tireless effort, Cramblett said.

“He’s a kid who’s learning a lot, came out to get in shape, and he’s the only JV kid who hasn’t missed a single sprint in practice. He’s working his butt off,” he said.

As for upperclassmen, Peroulis was the lone senior to get one more home meet, taking an 8-4 decision against Ray.

Soroco may have taken some time to get on the board, but the final points were theirs when Carlson claimed a 5-0 win against Bulldog Toryn Hume.

The biggest match-up was between Zimmerman and Logan, distant cousins competing against each other for the first time. Each fought hard, though it was Logan who had the 6-2 lead going into the final round. He was able to parlay that into a pin with about one minute remaining.

“Drake ran into a real tough kid, but he wrestled him pretty good,” Cramblett said.

The win puts Logan at 25-0 this season.

“It was a pretty good challenge, but you’ve gotta have fun at these things,” Logan said. “As a team, we showed good stuff, and we’ve got a big day coming up.”

The Rams move on to Saturday’s Screaming Eagle Tournament, hosted by Paonia.

“It’s gonna be tough, I think I saw seven of the top 10 teams in the state will be there,” said Soroco coach Jay Whaley. “They’ll see some solid kids.”

Moffat County will have a weekend hiatus before meeting another 2A team, traveling Tuesday to Meeker, ranked second as a group in 2A. The Valley Classic follows the weekend after that.

