Ex-girlfriend spotted on fire escape: On the record for Jan. 19

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Jan. 19

6:31 a.m.: On West Victory Way and Moffat County Road 7, officers responded to a hit and run crash. A Moffat County Sheriff’s deputy was able to locate the vehicle that ran and a male party was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving, open alcohol container, possession of illegal drugs, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident after striking another vehicle.

2:09 p.m.: At the Moffat County Courthouse, officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian. The reporting party thought a male subject who had a possible bond restriction for alcohol was intoxicated. The subject tested zero for alcohol levels with a breath test.

3:20 p.m.: On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A male party reported his ex-girlfriend broke into his apartment while he was out and he saw her leaving by the fire escape. He reported they are currently in a custody battle but found nothing missing and requested she be warned. An officer contacted the female party.

5:33 p.m.: On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of fraud. Someone received a call from Washington, D.C. telling her that someone is using her identity. She wasn’t able to call back on the number given and determined the call was likely a scam.

6:11 p.m.: At the Museum of Northwest Colorado, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person standing close to the exterior wall of the building. It turned out the person had plugged their phone into an exterior outlet and was trying to make a call.

6:37 p.m.: At Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 4265, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The building was closed but the party was simply waiting for other parties to arrive for a meeting.

8:38 p.m.: At Walmart, officers responded to a traffic accident between a Dodge pickup and a white sedan. One driver was issued a careless driving citation.

9:09 p.m.: On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft. While the reporting party was staying with another party, he received a letter from a relative with a Target gift card in it, which he found was missing.

11:12 p.m.: On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party at the post office. The man was in the lobby, which is open 24 hours. “A lot of our homeless population goes in there at night,” an officer explained.