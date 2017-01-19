Weekend Roundup: Cool times in Northwest Colorado

Another weekend in Northwest Colorado, another round of chilly weather. But, the cold is no excuse to not find something to do in the area.

Pin for the win

Moffat County High School wrestlers have their final home event of the season Friday as the Bulldogs host a dual meet with Oak Creek’s Soroco.

The team is looking for a big turnout to support them as they move on to the latter stages of the schedule, including February’s regional and state tournaments, so come cheer for the Dogs against the Rams.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Check admission cost with organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Hoops hoopla

Craig Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams host a tournament all day Saturday as Steamboat Springs, Rifle and Rawlins, Wyoming, hope to provide a challenge for the Bulldogs, so come support the young hoopsters.

When: Games start at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Check admission cost with organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-3289

Try your luck

Enjoy the thrills and chills at Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run fundraiser this Saturday at Freeman Reservoir.

Snowmobilers head along the path to several stations and pick up a playing card to form a poker hand. Those with the best results win 25 percent of the total collected with 15 percent for second place and 10 percent for third.

An awards ceremony follows at The O.P. Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way, and plenty of additional door prizes are also up for grabs.

Money raised during the Poker Run goes to the group’s scholarship efforts.

When: Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., stations open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Begin at Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, about 10.5 miles north of Craig; ceremony at The OP Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way

Cost: Poker hands $10 apiece or $25 for three

For more information: Visit northwestcoloradosnowmobileclub.org

Speed through the snow

Speaking of sleds, Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day Saturday at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Awards banquet will follow at the Clarion.

When: Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Hayden Speedway

Cost: $60 for entry plus $35 per class; spectator admission $5 per car

For more information: Contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com

Stick with it

Craig Youth Hockey Association’s 18 and under Midget team hosts its first home games of the season Sunday with a doubleheader against Aspen.

CYHA’s 10U Squirts will also be hosting a set of games against Telluride the same day, so lend your voice to the Cougars and Bulldogs alike.

When: Games start at 8 a.m.

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: Visit Facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040/

Bowled over with good times

As part of its Nuclear Night program, Craig Christian Church will host sled bowling for youths in grades six through 12 Sunday afternoon at the Moffat County High School sledding hill.

Kids are encouraged to bring their own sleds for the activity, which includes a downhill element as participants slam into giant inflatable bowling pins.

Hot cider will be included.

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-216-4063

