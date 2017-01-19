The Memorial Hospital, clinic to come under new brand: Memorial Regional Health

— As part of their new strategic plan, the various entities under the control of The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees will in 2017 come under a new brand, entitled Memorial Regional Health.

“The hospital will continue to be known as The Memorial Hospital at Craig, an entity within Memorial Regional Health,” said Vice President of Hospital Operations Jennifer Riley.

The hospital has grown in scope and size, and services now include: the state-of-the-art hospital, a multi-specialty medical clinic, a satellite clinic in Steamboat Springs and a rehabilitation center.

“Through our planning process, we realized that our current name and vision statement were not inclusive of who we are today or what we hope to be,” CEO Andy Daniels said.

The new brand will realign all existing entities under one name. For example The Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic becomes the Medical Clinic at Memorial Regional Health.

“We are one organization, and we want to be a leader for health care in our region,” Daniels said.

The hospital board unanimously approved the final 2017 strategic plan, including the new brand, on Thursday at its January monthly meeting.

The vision statement now reads: ”Memorial Regional Health will be the first choice for patients, physicians and employees.”

On May 15, 1946 a full-page advertisement sponsored by more than 30 businesses ran in the Craig Empire-Courier, predecessor to the Craig Daily Press, giving two reasons for a hospital: the need for a place for health care in the region and as a memorial to the area’s World War II heroes.

There were hundreds of veterans of World War II living in Craig and nearby areas at the time, said Museum of Northwest Colorado Director Dan Davidson.

At a cost of $255,000, the original TMH opened on Aug. 29, 1950 with 18 beds and was located on Russell Street, now the home of TMH Medical Clinic.

“While considering a new name and brand, all stakeholders agreed it was important to keep Memorial in the name,” Daniels said.

Since then the hospital has grown, but all of its associated services and entities are community assets.

“We are more than just a hospital. We aspire to serve this community along with patients in other markets outside of Craig, the more remote parts of Moffat County and other areas,” Daniels said.

