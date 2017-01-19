Man sends pictures of himself destroying ex's belongings: On the record for Jan. 17, 18

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Jan. 17

On the zero block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of check fraud. The incident is under investigation.

On West Eighth Street and Pershing Street, officers initiated a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of a male party for driving under restraint related to alcohol, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and violation of bail bonds.

On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a youth. The conflict was resolved by an officer.

On the 900 block of Sloan Circle, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female party claimed a male subject was contacting her without her consent and sending her pictures. It appeared the two parties were in a previous relationship, and he was sending her pictures of him destroying items that used to belong to them.

At Cook Ford, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident. A Silver Nissan Rogue was hit by a white Suzuki sedan outside of MJK on First Street. Drivers went to the business following the incident.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

On the 400 block of Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of check fraud at Yampa Valley Bank. It began as a case of insufficient funds, but the party who received the check cashed it. It appeared a couple was working together to defraud the bank.

On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a debit card from a vehicle.

Officers responded to two separate reports of child abuse. Locations are undisclosed due to the details.

On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a laptop computer from a residence. The laptop was recovered and charges are pending.

At Moffat County High School, officers took a report of a fight between two students. School administration handled the incident internally.