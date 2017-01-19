Danielle Elkins: Trump takes the reins Friday

Friday is the day. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president of the United States of America.

Some of us are celebrating, some are simply dealing with it, some are crying like spoiled children and some are planning to protest the inauguration, as they did post-election.

To the criers and/or protesters, there’s good news: A Trump presidency isn’t going to end the world, just as the sky didn’t fall on Republicans either time Barack Obama was elected president.

I’ll admit that Trump isn’t exactly graceful in the public eye, and he needs to think before he Tweets. But I’m more concerned with what he’ll do for this country than how he chose to fire back at Meryl Streep on social media.

The Global Economic Outlook update by the International Monetary Fund says Trump’s election has already given a notable boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar. It projects economic growth to be at 2.3 percent this year, an improvement over the 1.6 percent we saw in 2016.

As part of his presidential campaign, Trump criticized automotive companies and other industries for not working harder to keep jobs in the U.S. It seems to have sunk in for at least a couple of companies in the automotive industry. Ford Motor Company recently announced its decision to abandon plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million in a Michigan plant. Fiat Chrysler is planning to invest $1 billion and add 2,000 jobs at plants in Ohio and Michigan.

Though both companies say pressure from Trump during his campaign had nothing to do with their decisions, his winning the election with that rhetoric should demonstrate to automotive companies what Americans want to see — an improved environment in which U.S. businesses can operate.

David Malpass, on opinion columnist for The New York Times, made some great points in his Sept. 1 column titled “Why this economy needs Donald Trump.” He mentioned that, though the most recent recession ended in 2009, recovery has been weak and has pushed down median incomes. Business investments and profits are down, as well, for which Malpass cited counterproductive federal policies that cripple small businesses with silly regulations that affect hiring, taxes, credit and medical care.

Trump’s plan is to lower tax rates (giving the corporate tax rate a competitive edge at 15 percent), simplify the tax code and eliminate the death tax in an effort to get the stagnant U.S. economy moving again, Malpass said. This is in contrast to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s plan, which would have put a damper on economic growth with an uncompetitive corporate tax rate, higher estate taxes and the overtaxing of the most successful individuals.

If you’re concerned about human rights, don’t worry. Trump has already said that he, like most of us, doesn’t care which bathroom another chooses to use, and he has no intention of hindering the rights of Americans based on gender, sexual orientation or race.

Speaking of race, I’d like to point out that “illegal alien” is not a race and the word “illegal” means forbidden by law.

If you think that deporting illegal aliens will harm the economy, think again. As business professor at the University of California-Irvine, Peter Navarro, expressed in his 2016 report titled, “The Macroeconomic Consequences of Mr. Trump’s Economic Policies,” deporting the 11 million immigrants who reside in the United States illegally would not harm the economy because those immigrants would no longer receive public assistance, and native-born Americans would be able to take over their jobs.

The bottom line is that Trump is our new president. Whether everyone agrees with it is irrelevant, because Trump won the electoral college and, thus, the election. Anti-Trump protesters and criers are once again wasting time they could be spending more constructively. Maybe they need employment — I’ve heard that there may be an abundance of jobs opening up.