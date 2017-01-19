Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 20, 2017: Try your luck at Saturday’s snowmobile Poker Run

Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run fundraiser takes place this Saturday, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, about 10.5 miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13.

Snowmobilers head along the path to several stations — open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and pick up a playing card to form a poker hand. Those with the best results win 25 percent of the total collected with 15 percent for second place and 10 percent for third.

Hands are $10 apiece or $25 for three.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at The O.P. Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way, and plenty of additional door prizes are also up for grabs.

Money raised during the Poker Run goes to the group’s scholarship efforts, last year awarding $1,000 apiece to four local students, the majority of which was raised during the event.

For more information on Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club and its activities, visit northwestcoloradosnowmobileclub.org.

Vintage, classic snowmobiles to race Saturdays in Hayden

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day this Saturday at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

The cost is a $60 registration fee, plus $35 per class. Admission for spectators is $5 per car. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Registration will also be available the day of the race

An awards banquet will take place afterward at the Clarion, including trophies for all first-, second- and third-place finishers. The price is $40 for adults and $25 for a child 15 and younger. Dinner includes salad, prime rib, sides, dessert and two drink tickets for adults. Racers and spectators are both welcome.

For more information on racing or to register in advance, contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com.

Moffat County Youth Wrestling early registration available now

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.