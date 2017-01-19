Craig briefs: Artists, musicians sought for Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk

The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Feb. 11 in downtown Craig. Those who want to participate are asked to call Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 or Liane Davis-Kling at 970-824-5343.

Children’s theater auditions slated for Jan. 30 at MCHS

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “Peter and Wendy” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Moffat County High School Auditorium.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. For more information, call Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.

Girl’s Group information session scheduled Jan. 23

Girl’s Group seeks to empower adolescent girls of Moffat County by providing them with educational, recreational and personal growth opportunities. Girl’s Group hopes to increase college acceptance rates, provide college visit days and strengthen resumes through opportunity.

The group hopes to be an outlet for fun, creative lifestyles.

Community and parental input is strongly encouraged, as Girl’s Group seeks to meet the needs of Moffat County.

The first information session will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, the Craig Middle School library, 915 Yampa Ave. All ages and genders are welcome, and snacks will be provided. For more information, contact Ashlee McBurnett at ashlee.mcburnett@gmail.com or Kara Masteller at girlsforcraig@gmail.com or call 319-499-8538.

Cooking on a budget classes to begin in Craig

Love in the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley is offering a free, 12-week program that begins with a meal, followed by a Chalmers Center Faith and Finances lesson about self-help or cooking classes. Classes run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and are held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1050 Yampa Avenue. Classes are also held in Routt and Rio Blanco counties upon demand. To learn more or register, call 970-826-4400.