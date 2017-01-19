Feds approve Colowyo Coal Mine's Collom expansion

— The Collom expansion at Colowyo Coal Mine received final approval from federal officials, according to a press release from Tri-State Generation & Transmission, Inc.

After completing a thorough public comment process and environmental review, the development was awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management.

“This decision is important to the future of our member electric cooperatives and the people we serve,” said Tri-State's Chief Executive Officer Mike McInnes,in a statement. “Our member electric cooperatives will continue to access a reliable fuel supply and the economic benefits from mining operations will be sustained for northwest Colorado communities.”

The approved mining plan protects more than 200 mining jobs while safeguarding greater sage-grouse habitat, according to the release.

“The approved mining plan includes significant protections for wildlife,” the release said. “Tri-State donated 4,543 acres of high priority sagebrush habitat to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which will manage the land for the benefit of greater sage-grouse. Tri-State also donated $150,000 to the state agency for continued sage-grouse research.”

Colowyo Mine supplies coal to nearby Craig Station, operated and partially owned by Tri-State. The continuation of mining operations are a boon to local economies, with a $200 million impact on the regional economy and $12 million in local, state and federal tax revenue.

Moffat County will especially benefit from tax revenues created by the expansion; Colowyo Mine straddles Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, but the Collom development sits primarily within Moffat county.

“Tri-State is thankful for the strong bipartisan support the project received from the community and elected officials at all levels,” McInnes said.