Flames completely engulf small truck in Craig

A small pickup truck caught fire near City Park in Craig late Wednesday morning, and Craig Fire/Rescue extinguished the flames minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

Despite responders' quick work, the Volkswagen truck parked in an alley east of Rose Street was completely engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed, said Capt. Kevin Kernen.

Kernen said the blaze began as a result of a male party setting up an electric space heater next to the vehicle while performing maintenance.

"I don't know what it caught on fire for sure, but something under the hood caught on fire and totaled out the truck," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, though the truck's close proximity to a tool shed was cause for concern as well as a nearby cluster of trees, though Kernen said nothing else caught fire.

"It was relatively simple compared to what it could have been," he said. "You see a couple fires every year with a space heater coming into contact with something that it shouldn't, so we just want to caution everybody about making sure there's distance between flammable items and space heaters."