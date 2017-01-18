Crane rollover spills diesel fuel on highway near Rangley

— A construction crane was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash at about 10 a.m. Wednesday on Colorado Highway 64 about 12 miles east of Rangely in Rio Blanco County spilling diesel fuel at the scene.

A 2009 crane being driven by Casey Sanders, 40, of Grand Junction, was traveling eastbound on Colorado Highway 64 when it traveled off the right side of the road and collided with a guardrail approaching a bridge, according to a news release from Sgt. Kirk Gardner of Colorado State Patrol.

The crane remained in contact with the guardrail for over 300 feet and as the crane traveled onto the bridge, it rolled onto the passenger side, spilling approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel into the snow, the news release said.

Sanders was transported to Rangely District Hospital with minor injuries.

State patrol asks drivers to remain alert for the reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour in the area and of lane closures during the next few days while crews recover the crane and clean up the area.

"It will take two cranes to get this one back on the roadway," according to the Rio Blanco County Sherriff's website.

The crash is under investigation by State Patrol.

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Rangely Fire and EMS, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol Hazardous Materials Section.