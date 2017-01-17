Suspicious pizza sent as gift to officers: On the record for Jan. 10 - 16

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Jan. 13

On the corner of Ranney Street and West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury minor traffic accident between a passenger car and a Dodge pickup truck. Damage was minimal and icy roads were to blame.

On the 900 block of Ledford Court, officers responded to a burglary. The alarm was set off by the carpet cleaners.

In the parking lot of Moffat County High School, officers took a report of a non-injury fender bender, which was then revealed to be a Snapchat prank, not an accident.

On Ranney Street and Barclay Street, officers took a report of a suspicious vehicle. A male driving a dark-colored SUV was reportedly driving slowly up and down Barclay Street. It stopped at the corner of Ranney and asked the reporting party’s son where to get some weed. Officers did not find the vehicle.

On the 500 block of West First Avenue West, officers took a report of harassment. A male party was upset because someone posted his status as a registered sex offender on his girlfriend’s social media.

On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers took a report of a passing violation. A red Ford Explorer ran a stop sign when a school bus was stopped and letting children off. Officers couldn’t find the vehicle.

At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a hit and run accident that occurred the week before at either Walmart, Murdoch’s or City Market, damaging a silver GMC Yukon.

On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident between a white Dodge Durango and a Buick.

At 1100 West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. When a female party returned home from work, she found the door unlocked, footprints from someone else’s shoes and a bedroom light on. She was sure everything was locked and the lights were off when she left for work in the morning, but nothing was missing and she didn’t have any ideas of who might have been in the apartment.

At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle accident. Someone hit a post and busted out a headlight. No damage was done to the post.

At the bowling alley, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between two men. The men wanted to go outside to fight but three other males split them up. One man left and the parties were not contacted by police.

Saturday, Jan. 14

On 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle accident. A red Pontiac spun out on an icy roadway and ended up in a snow bank and a barbed wire fence.

On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested a male party on a warrant.

At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious pizza. A pizza delivery guy showed up to the safety center with a pizza that nobody had ordered. Officers called Domino’s Pizza and discovered a family from Michigan sent it to officers as a thank you.

At the Ensignal Verizon store on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a truck driver and the driver of a passenger vehicle.

At City Market, officers responded to a report of a threat. A male party well-known to Craig police approached two females and started talking to the younger female. The second female party didn’t like what he was saying to her and contacted police. The man left prior to officers’ arrival.

On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or possible burglary in progress. A male was reportedly seen in the yard looking around the house, but officers found no tracks in the snow.

On the 700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment. An intoxicated male — apparently the same known male party who appeared earlier in the day at City Market — was in the parking lot yelling and harassing people at Taco Bell.

Sunday, Jan. 15

On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of harassment in violation of a restraining order. A male party was arrested for texting a female party he was not supposed to contact.

On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. A man had a lady over, but when he asked her to leave, she didn’t want to and an argument ensued. She left before officers arrived.

Monday, Jan. 16

At Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers took a report of a hit-and-run accident. A parked 2012 Jeep was struck and damaged, though the owner wasn’t entirely sure it occurred at CNCC.

At the Moffat County Public Library, officers took a report of a found snow shovel.

At the West Kum & Go, officers initiated a traffic stop and a party was issued a summons for having no proof of insurance.

At Sandrock Elementary School, officers took a report of a missing child who didn’t show up at home on time after school. She walked in the door right as officers set out to look for her.

On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers took a report of a suspicious incident. Someone called in to say it appeared that somebody had entered their unlocked vehicle and rifled through their belongings, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Patrick Lee Gray, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Jose Leobardo Reyes Hernandez, 43, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Clifton Dale Kimball, 41, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Clifton Dale Kimball, 41, of Craig, was arrested a second time on charges of alleged third degree assault and domestic violence.

Charles Johnal Lira, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Armando Lopez, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Taylor Marie Dean, 21, of Craig, was arrested for charges of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Autumn Hope Taylor, 26, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under restraint.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Kelly Christine Edington, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply.

Gordon Dane Burch, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Sofia Monique Espino. 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for possession of narcotic equipment and failure to appear.

Jonathan Franco Martinez, 26, of Rawlins, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Xavier Martin Funk, 27, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, resisting arrest, second degree assault of a public official and criminal attempt.

Alfredo Loredo-Hernandez, 26, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Heather Nicole Mercado, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bobby Lloyd Mestas, 46, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Shawn Raymond Runnells, 52, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Stacy Marie Strang, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and violation of a court order.

Gary Allan Warrior, Jr., 39, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged habitual traffic offender and careless driving.

Friday, Jan. 13

Jacob Thomas Holz, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for a community corrections violation.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Jacob Rory Kainz, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Braden Leigh West, 32, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive blood or breath alcohol content and driving on a restricted license without interlock device.

Sean Jeffrey Hergenreter, 25, of Craig, was arrested on two charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Monday, Jan. 16

Chester M. Hinkle, 55 of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Beaux Russell Turner, 26, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Patrick Lee Gray, 29, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and violation of bail bonds.

Michelle Marie Favorel, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Eric William Aalbue, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.