Jessie Easterly turns 100 years old

Jessie Caroline (Palmer) Easterly marked her 100th birthday Jan. 14.



Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration open house scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Larchwood Inns’ PARC conference room (front building of complex), 2845 North 15th Street, Grand Junction.



Jessie’s parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Kline, homesteaded near Craig. She graduated from Craig High School and Omaha Bible Institute, Omaha, Nebraska, then completed nursing school at Booth Memorial Hospital, New York City.



Jessie served three terms as a missionary to Africa, in the countries of Ruanda-Urundi, Belgian Congo and Kenya. She owned and served as administrator/nurse/cook of a nursing care facility in Craig for over 30 years.

