Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 18, 2017: Moffat County swimmers speed along at Summit

Moffat County High School girls swimming took sixth of seven teams Saturday at the Lady Tigers Invitational hosted by Summit High School in Frisco.

Among the top results for Bulldog swimmers were a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of two minutes, 19.80 seconds for Isabel Enzi-Feichter and Kolbi Franklin — both competing for MCHS from Meeker — and Molly Neton and Marisa Hulstine.

Enzi-Feichter also had Moffat County’s best individual finish, fifth in the 100 backstroke at 1:14.39, closely followed by Neton in sixth at 1:15.56.

Franklin took seventh in the 100 breaststroke, as did Jaycee Holman in the 200 individual medley.

MCHS fielded multiple relay teams, with the foursome of Neton, Hulstine, Jeni Kincher and Franklin seventh in the 200 freestyle relay. Enzi-Feichter, Holman, Katelynn Turner and Tehya Johnson took ninth in the same race.

Turner, Kincher, Holman and Johnson made up an eighth-place medley team, with Alyssa Chavez, Brenna Knez, Abigail Told and Constantine Daniels in 10th.

Swimmers compete Friday in Aspen.

Try your luck at Saturday’s snowmobile Poker Run

Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run fundraiser takes place this Saturday, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, about 10.5 miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13.

Snowmobilers head along the path to several stations — open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and pick up a playing card to form a poker hand. Those with the best results win 25 percent of the total collected with 15 percent for second place and 10 percent for third.

Hands are $10 apiece or $25 for three.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at The O.P. Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way, and plenty of additional door prizes are also up for grabs.

Money raised during the Poker Run goes to the group’s scholarship efforts, last year awarding $1,000 apiece to four local students, the majority of which was raised during the event.

For more information on Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club and its activities, visit northwestcoloradosnowmobileclub.org.

Vintage, classic snowmobiles to race Saturdays in Hayden

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day this Saturday at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

The cost is a $60 registration fee, plus $35 per class. Admission for spectators is $5 per car. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Registration will also be available the day of the race

An awards banquet will take place at the Clarion, including trophies for all first-, second- and third-place finishers. The price is $40 for adults and $25 for a child 15 and younger. Dinner includes salad, prime rib, sides, dessert and two drink tickets for adults. Racers and spectators are both welcome.

For more information on racing or to register in advance, contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Late registration still available for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The early registration deadline has passed, but players can still join at a cost of $45. Rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.