Craig briefs: Petitions for City Council candidates due Monday

Those interested in running for Craig City Council can pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within the city limits of Craig. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen at least 25 years old, must have resided in the city for at least one year and must be registered to vote.

The petitions were made available Tuesday and completed petitions are due back to the city clerk by Monday.

BLM hosts open house to discuss roads, trails

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house at The Memorial Hospital today to discuss management of roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

The Little Snake Field Office in Craig is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address needs. Before it begins an environmental assessment of a proposed travel management plan for the BLM lands between Maybell and Craig north to the Wyoming border — known as Travel Management Area 2 — the BLM wants to hear ideas, concerns and issues.

The public is invited to stop by the conference room at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 17.

