Prather’s Pick: A home full of books

As promised in last week’s “Prather’s Pick,” I checked as to the availability and cost of “13 Ways to Kill A Community,” by Doug Griffiths, last week’s featured book. You can find the revised book at Downtown Books in Craig for $18.99.

This week’s picture book for children was a Christmas gift from my sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Miner Blackford of Rocky Ford. (They know that I love children’s books and sometimes use them when teaching classes.) It’s the cutest book!

“The Children Who Loved Books” was written and illustrated by Peter Carnavas. The book was first published in Australia by New Frontier Publishing (2012) and then published in America in 2013 by Kane Miller, A Division of EDC Publishing.

In this story, Angus and Lucy, a young brother and sister, don’t have very much. They don’t even have a house. They live in a small travel trailer with their parents. The family doesn’t have a car, either, though they do have a bicycle. Dad and Mom ride the bicycle while pulling the kids behind them in a little box trailer.

The family doesn’t have a television, either, but they do have some comical-acting chickens and a cat and books — hundreds of them. In fact, the inside of their home is piled high with books. There are stacks of books, books that hold up the cat bed, and mountains of randomly-piled books all over the floor.

One day, the overflow of books causes them to begin flowing out of the trailer door and windows. Outdoors the family is covered up by the avalanche. Their home can’t take the load anymore. The books have to go.

So they load books in the little box trailer. They’re piled so high that it’s a wonder they don’t fall. Dad hooks up to the trailer with the bike and pushes it hard enough to move the load.

Not having the books in their home is an adjustment. The table doesn’t have any books to hold up a short leg so now it tips over. Angus can’t reach the window anymore. For once there is a lot of space between family members.

But then one afternoon after school, something happens to change things. A book tumbles out of Lucy’s school bag. She had gotten it from the library. Dad begins to read the book to the other family members. A chicken and the cat listen, too.

When it gets dark, Dad is still reading. He’s reading as they go indoors, too. They all sit down on a small couch next to a lamp. (Before, the couch was hidden by books.) Dad continues to read.

The next morning, there they are. There’s not a lot of space between them now. Family members are piled one on top of the other. The cat peers out from under somebody’s leg, and a chicken is upside down, feet up in the air, on the arm of the couch.

What’s next? There’s a twist in the ending of this book.

To find this book, check with Downtown Books about ordering it for you. The hardcover book costs about $11.99.

This fun book has a message about the power of books and about the closeness of families, too.