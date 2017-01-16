‘Moonlight’ leads Denver Film Critics Society awards

On Monday, Denver Film Critics Society announced its annual list of winners, honoring the best in cinema for 2016.

The drama “Moonlight,” following an African-American child through manhood, took Best Picture, as well as Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins.

The movie also received Best Supporting Actor honors for Mahershala Ali as the boy’s father figure.

Casey Affleck received Best Actor for “Manchester by the Sea” as a New England man with a tragic past forced to care for his teenage nephew, while Natalie Portman’s portrayal of the widow of Pres. John F. Kennedy earned her Best Actress.

Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress as the loyal, long-suffering wife of a blue collar worker in “Fences.”

Best Original Screenplay went to Taylor Sheridan for the Texas-based crime feature “Hell or High Water.”

Movies based on Marvel Comics won dual honors as “Deadpool” took Best Comedy and “Doctor Strange” received Best Visual Effects.

Disney’s look at anthropomorphized animals, “Zootopia,” won Best Animated Film, and the alien-centric “Arrival” was Best Science Fiction/Horror Film.

DFCS includes writers based in Colorado, including The Denver Post’s Lisa Kennedy, online critic Christian Toto and Northwest Colorado’s Andy Bockelman.

Best Picture: “Moonlight”

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea"

Best Actress: Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Best Animated Film: “Zootopia”

Best Science Fiction/Horror Film: “Arrival”

Best Comedy: “Deadpool”

Best Original Screenplay: Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Documentary: “O.J.: Made in America”

Best Visual Effects: “Doctor Strange”

Best Original Song: “Drive It Like You Stole It" from "Sing Street"

Best Score: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Toni Erdmann”