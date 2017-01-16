CPW seeks information on poached mule deer buck in Grand Junction

— Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for the person responsible for poaching a mule deer buck in Grand Junction Jan. 10.

The dead buck was shot and left in a field near the intersection of 24 Road and K Road, where CPW officers discovered it around 8:30 p.m. The poacher took neither the meat nor the antlers from the animal, according to a press release from CPW.

Witnesses report seeing a diesel truck in the area at the time of the incident.

"We are asking the public for help identifying the driver of the truck," said District Wildlife Manager Albert Romero in the release. "We also encourage the responsible party to come forward immediately and let us know what happened."

The incident took place near several homes, including one in the line of fire. A round could have easily entered a home and caused human injuries, Romero added in the release.

"It's not just a poaching incident - this irresponsible act put people's lives at risk," he said.

Prompt self-reporting will be taken into account by CPW officers when assessing penalties. Officers have some evidence and eyewitness accounts, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Romero at 970-216-3847.

People with information that prefer to remain anonymous can call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to a citation.