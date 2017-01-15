Terry Barber: Manage your fears, strive for excellence

We will continue to explore the 6 Don’ts characteristics of the best mindset for a successful business owner.

It’s important to state that it’s often just as important to stop doing something as it to start doing something to be successful.

For example, let’s assume John sets a goal of losing 30 pounds in two months by going to Cross-Fit three times a week. For John’s age and weight, his body typically burns 2,500 calories a day. At Cross-Fit, John burns an average of 500 calories per workout. So, John’s body burns an average of around 2,700 calories daily.

But, John loves to eat. He tends to consume, on average, 3,500 calories per day. Because he’s only burning 2,700 of calories per day but consuming 3,500, John will NOT lose weight and will continue to gain weight. His workouts have only slowed his weight gain.

So, what does John need to stop doing to lose weight? Stop eating as much!

Now, let’s examine the first two Don’ts characteristics of a successful business owner mindset:

Fearful: “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” — Dale Carnegie, American writer and lecturer and the developer of famous courses in self-improvement, salesmanship, corporate training, public speaking, and interpersonal skills.

Fear is debilitating. Fear is deadly. It is an emotion that isn’t beneficial in most situations except where fight or flight is a necessity! It shuts down thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. This is especially so when it is in the form of anxiety, a constant state of feeling fear about or towards something or someone.

As business owners, we’re often faced with things that cause us to fear. Some fears are caused by our own choices (poor financial management), some through outcomes of others choices (expensive changes in market regulations or stock market crash), and some from completely random events (floods, fires or other disasters). Often as business owners, we are so paralyzed by the fear of the potential threat of these situations occurring that we believe and/or do things that are dangerous, if not deadly, to our business.

When you feel fearful/anxious, go through the “5 Whys of Questions” — search “5 Whys “in Wikipedia for information — and examine the root cause of your fear. Determine if it is rational or not. If it is rational, prepare accordingly. If not, LET IT GO!! But, go out and get busy and FACE and examine your fears. Don’t be paralyzed by them.

Perfectional: “Perfection is what you are striving for, but perfection is an impossibility. However, striving for perfection is not an impossibility. Do the best you can under the conditions that exist. That is what counts.” — John Wooden, American basketball player and coach who won ten NCAA national championships in a 12-year period as head coach at UCLA, including a record seven in a row.

John Wooden states the obvious but often ignored truth that, as humans, NONE of us are or ever CAN be perfect. As business owners, pretending to be perfect keeps us from learning from our mistakes or in fear of making a mistake that shuts down our ability, creativity, and action. We incorrectly assume that making a mistake can never be amended.

However, if we handle the situation in a humble, mature and service-oriented way, we can often turn our mistakes into incredibly beneficial business opportunities. Or, through fear, we can destroy our business.

Strive for perfection — excellence — but realize that you will make mistakes. Allow yourself to make mistakes then LEARN from and improve from these mistakes. Let people see you are an imperfect person who strives for the best or excellence in all that you do. They will admire you for it!

Terry Barber is co-owner and founder of Ardent Leadership & Technology Solutions, Inc. and your local certified business coach for the world’s #1 business coaching firm, ActionCOACH. You can reach him at terrybarber@actioncoach.com.