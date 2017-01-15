Government update for the week of Jan. 16

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer Approval of the agenda

2) 8:35 a.m.: Consent Agenda - Review & Sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: January 10

b) Resolution 2017-10: Authorizing Chairman to sign documents on behalf of the

Board

c) Moffat County Thunder Cheer lease for Shadow Mountain Clubhouse space

d) Discharge Monitoring Report: Limestone Pit #10

e) Charchalis Pit — Sand and gravel lease renewal

f) Change of Contact for all Permits, Certifications & Authorizations for Colorado

Dept of Public Health & Environment (Road & Bridge Department)

g) Salvage Metal pickup and disposal contract w/X-Field Services

h) Community Services Block Grant Request for Reimbursement form

i) Community Services Block Grant Performance Report

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion & BOCC reports

• Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda

3) 9 a.m.: General Business & Administrative Items:

a) Smart Business Alliance — Craig/Moffat County Economic Development Partnership, Michelle Balleck; Craig Chamber of Commerce, Chris Oxley; Colorado Northwestern Community College, Desiree Moore; Workforce Center, Kirstie McPherson

• Discuss grant applications for business opportunity analyses and the county's support of that initiative

b) Natural Resources Department, Jeff Comstock; Museum of Northwest Colorado, Dan Davidson

• Present mineral lease with Metrics Energy Company for approval