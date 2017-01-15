Government update for the week of Jan. 16

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman
• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer Approval of the agenda
2) 8:35 a.m.: Consent Agenda - Review & Sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: January 10
b) Resolution 2017-10: Authorizing Chairman to sign documents on behalf of the
Board
c) Moffat County Thunder Cheer lease for Shadow Mountain Clubhouse space
d) Discharge Monitoring Report: Limestone Pit #10
e) Charchalis Pit — Sand and gravel lease renewal
f) Change of Contact for all Permits, Certifications & Authorizations for Colorado
Dept of Public Health & Environment (Road & Bridge Department)
g) Salvage Metal pickup and disposal contract w/X-Field Services
h) Community Services Block Grant Request for Reimbursement form
i) Community Services Block Grant Performance Report
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion & BOCC reports
• Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda
3) 9 a.m.: General Business & Administrative Items:
a) Smart Business Alliance — Craig/Moffat County Economic Development Partnership, Michelle Balleck; Craig Chamber of Commerce, Chris Oxley; Colorado Northwestern Community College, Desiree Moore; Workforce Center, Kirstie McPherson
• Discuss grant applications for business opportunity analyses and the county's support of that initiative
b) Natural Resources Department, Jeff Comstock; Museum of Northwest Colorado, Dan Davidson
• Present mineral lease with Metrics Energy Company for approval
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID