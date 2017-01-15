Business Buzz: Mountain Meat Packing celebrates 40 years in business

When Loren Baysinger opened Mountain Meat Packing at 534 East Victory Way, where the OP Bar & Grill is now located, he was “young and inexperienced,” and he wasn’t sure how the business venture would go.

“In two weeks time, we had so much business I couldn’t hardly get in the cooler it was so full,” he said.

The Baysinger family recently celebrated 40 years in business.

“It’s really gratifying,” Loren said. “It’s really, really nice to put something together that lasts several generations, and who knows how long that will continue.”

A few months after opening, the business moved to the new building Baysinger had built at 291 Lincoln Street. Four years later, an addition to the space made room for additional operations. The family business remains there today.

Now owned by Loren’s son, Gary, the business has also grown to include a location in Fruita, which is in its 17th year.

Loren Baysinger still works at the shop, as do other members of the five-generation family. He has some advice about operating a successful business.

“The main thing is hard work and dependability,” he said.

For more information, call Mountain Meat Packing at 970-824-4878.

Locals Love You More contest winners named

The Downtown Business Association recently announced the winners in its Locals Love You More contest.

Kathy White, Sue Syverson, Sandy Houghton and Leona Gabbert each won $250 in Spree Dollars after their names were drawn among those who submitted entries. For every $250 spent at participating businesses between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, shoppers received an entry into the drawing.

This round of the contest included 51 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. The volume of participating business allowed for four prizes to be awarded instead of two.

The association plans to host another round of the contest in March.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest or Downtown Business Association, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.

Time management Lunch and Learn set for Wednesday

“Master Your Schedule: Strategies to Help You Manage Your Time, Set Priorities and Work Efficiently,” a Lunch and Learn opportunity, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

The panel will include successful local businesspeople who have developed effective methods to manage their time and fine work-life balance. Attendees will come away with new strategies to do the same.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by CNCC, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch.

For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.