Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Monday

None

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Rifle

Friday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Aspen

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Rifle

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Rifle

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Rifle

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Rifle

Saturday

7:30 a.m. Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing at Hayden Speedway, 3955 Routt County Road, Hayden

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

9:30 a.m. Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run at Freeman Reservoir Trailhead

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Vail

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Aspen

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Aspen

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Aspen

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Aspen

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.