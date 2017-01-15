Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Monday
None
Tuesday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction
5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction
6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Rifle
Friday
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Aspen
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Rifle
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Rifle
6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Rifle
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Rifle
Saturday
7:30 a.m. Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing at Hayden Speedway, 3955 Routt County Road, Hayden
9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
9:30 a.m. Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run at Freeman Reservoir Trailhead
10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Vail
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Aspen
12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Aspen
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Aspen
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Aspen
Sunday
9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction
9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge
11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction
2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge
4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
