Friends, siblings and teammates of Moffat County High School wrestlers show their Bulldog pride before the MCHS dual against Basalt.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Monday

None

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Central High School in Grand Junction

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Rifle

Friday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Aspen

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Rifle

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Rifle

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Rifle

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Rifle

Saturday

7:30 a.m. Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing at Hayden Speedway, 3955 Routt County Road, Hayden

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

9:30 a.m. Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run at Freeman Reservoir Trailhead

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Vail

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Aspen

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Aspen

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Aspen

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Aspen

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Grand Junction

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Summit at Breckenridge

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

