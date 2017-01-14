Moffat County hoops fall to Grand Valley

Moffat County High School basketball teams took dual losses Saturday during games in Grand Valley.

MCHS girls and boys alike fell to the Cardinals with the first Western Slope League defeats for either Bulldog squad.

Girls ended the afternoon on the wrong side of a 68-50 scoreboard, with a 33-24 deficit at halftime getting wider in a 12-5 third quarter. Both teams kicked into high gear in the 23-21 final period, with Grand Valley staying in front the whole time.

The breakdown wasn’t much different for Bulldog boys with the exception of a 12-all opening quarter. The Cards had the lead at 31-24 at intermission and were off and running coming out of the locker room adding 26 third quarter points to Moffat County’s seven, Grand Valley finishing the day with a 75-42 win.

The losses shake up the 3A WSL standings, in which MCHS teams are the only school to have played more than one game for conference credit. Both Bulldog teams are now 1-1 and sit in second place as a result, with girls 9-2 overall and boys 3-8.

Grand Valley teams both lead the league at 1-0, each 5-5 in the full season.

Moffat County players will travel Friday to Rifle for their final non-league games of the schedule, making their way to Aspen the next day, hoping to repeat the victories against the Skiers achieved Jan. 6.