Education Briefs: Girl’s Group information session on Jan. 23

Girl’s group seeks to empower adolescent girls of Moffat County by providing them with educational, recreational and personal growth opportunities. Girl’s Group hopes to increase college acceptance rates, provide college visit days and strengthen resumes through opportunity. We hope to be an outlet for fun and creative lifestyles. Community and parental input is strongly encouraged as Girl’s Group seeks to meet the needs of Moffat County. The first information session will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library at Craig Middle School at 915 Yampa Ave. in Craig. All ages and genders welcome. Snacks will be provided. For more info contact: Ashlee McBurnett at Ashlee.mcburnett@gmail.com Or Kara Masteller girlsforcraig@gmail.com or call 319-499-8538.

Cooking on a Budget starts Jan. 25

Love in the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley is offering free 12-week program that begins with a meal and is followed by a Chalmers Center Faith and Finances lesson then self-help or cooking classes. Classes start on Jan. 25 and run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and are held at Calvary Baptist Church on 1050 Yampa Ave. in Craig. Classes are also held in Routt and Rio Blanco counties upon demand. To learn more or register, call 970-826-4400.

New offerings from CNCC Community Education

Colorado Northwestern Community College will be offering Bootstraps Financial Training for free. The course helps those that may have limited financial resources gain the tools they need to move toward making better budget decisions.

Have you always wanted to explore the historical and breathtaking sites of Washington D.C.? CNCC will be hosting a trip to our nation's capitol this spring.

Learn to paint with watercolors. No art experience necessary. Discover how artists use the unique medium of watercolor to achieve beautiful light effects.

Does Windows 10 get you down? CNCC is offering Advanced Basic Computer classes that will help you figure out how to work with the new version of Windows.

For information or to register for these and other spring courses call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1101.

CNCC’s spring College for Kids schedule is available

Theater, art, music, computer programing and sewing are all offered as part of CNCC’s College for Kids program this spring. The complete schedule and registration form are now available at: https://static.cncc.edu/PDF/CollegeForKids/CollegeForKidsCraig.pdf

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Children's Room at the Craig Library. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia

• Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day

• Feb. 9 — Valentines

• Feb. 16 — Dental Health

• Feb. 23 — Beautiful Boats