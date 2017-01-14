Craig Middle School girls basketball dominates home tourney

A jam-packed Saturday at Craig Middle School saw basketball teams battling fighting like cats and dogs, and with three feline opponents in front of them, the Bulldogs had plenty of bite throughout the day.

CMS girls won eight of 10 total games during a home tournament that brought in the Hayden Tigers, Rangely Panthers and North Park Wildcats.

An abundant Craig roster didn’t hurt as eighth-grade head coach Candi Hellander was able to spread players across three separate groups, the C-Team the only bunch in white and blue to take a loss, defeated twice by Rangely.

Nonetheless, the rest of the day was all wins for the older CMS players, with A-Team Bulldogs holding North Park at bay 38-11 and Rangely 45-3.

Hellander said the results were much more favorable for Craig after seeing the Wildcats last weekend at an East Grand tournament, noting a half-court press that shut down North Park’s options.

The eighth-grade B-Team likewise defeated North Park and Hayden.

Games were split between the CMS gym and Sandrock Elementary School, the site of Todd Trapp’s seventh-grade A-Team’s 27-0 win against Rangely to finish the day that started for them 27-10 over Hayden.

Likewise, seventh-grade B also picked up a pair of wins, 20-6 against Rangely and 22-4 with Hayden.

Seventh-grader Sophie Hough said she’s enjoying the strong beginning to the season and hopes to see the success continue.

“I think we’ll do really well as long as we keep working on our passes,” she said.

CMS girls will play Thursday in Meeker and will follow with another weekend tournament, this time bringing in Steamboat Springs, Rifle and Rawlins, Wyoming.

“We’ll be seeing some bigger schools here,” said Sara Linsacum, CMS vice principal and athletic director.

Linsacum added that the upcoming event will be more of a bracket system.

The tourney format can be exhausting for athletes but certainly worth it to get a maximum amount of playing time, Hellander said.

With the practice-only part of the season disrupted by holiday break, getting a consistent start isn’t always guaranteed. Even so, players have made it work.

“These girls play with everything they have,” she said.

