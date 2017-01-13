Noelle Leavitt Riley: Letters to the editor policy changes

As editor of the Craig Daily Press and the Saturday Morning Press, it’s interesting and extremely informative to read letters that are sent to me each week for publication.

Publisher Renee Campbell and I recently reviewed our Letters to the Editor Policy, and we decided to make some small changes that are sure to benefit our readers’ ability to be heard.

It used to be that we allowed the maximum length of letters at 500 words, but due to the amount of letters we get each week and the number of people who have commentary, we’ve decreased that figure to 400 words in an effort to fit more letters in the newspaper.

Another change that we’ve decided to implement is decreasing the number of businesses, people and entities people than in Letters to the Editor.

Often, I’ll receive a letter that thanks upward of 20 entities. We now will only run letters that thank no more than six people, businesses, nonprofits, etc. In doing so, we also hope that we’ll be able to provide more space for more letters.

We offer a wonderful option to those who wish to publish a large list of thank you notes through our advertising department. In purchasing an inexpensive “Thank You” ad, readers have an opportunity to not only thank as many people as they want but also to add photos and have authority over the look and feel of that thank you by working with our graphic design department.

It’s our hope to give everyone a voice — as long as the commentary isn’t libelous, defamatory or false information — in our opinion section of the newspaper.

As a professional writer, I find that a point certainly can be made in under 400 words. For example, this “From the Editor” column is only 350 words.

We’d also like to thank our readers for the continued interest in community news.

Noelle Leavitt Riley is the editor of the Craig Daily Press and the Saturday Morning Press. Reach her at 970-875-1790 or at nriley@craigdailypress.com.