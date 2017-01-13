No missing the fun of Craig Parks and Recreation dodgeball league

In the mornings and afternoons, the walls of the Craig Middle School gym reverberate with the sounds of adolescents in the midst of physical education classes. But, Wednesday nights, the noises made by kids at CMS are replaced by adult grunts of effort, rubber balls bouncing off bodies and plenty of fun for all involved.

The Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball league has begun its second year, taking place each week as players each battle to be the last ones standing on the court.

Ryan Dennsion, recreation supervisor for Parks & Rec, said the number of teams is up this year, now at eight.

“It’s all been super-positive,” he said.

Dennison said there is still room for late registration.

He also hinted that if the league continues to grow, he’d like to split into competitive and semi-competitive groups for those who really take the sport seriously, possibly using the classic dodgeballs for the hard hitters.

Moffat County High School students and athletes Robert Schmidt and Kaden Hafey were aiding in the referee duties Wednesday night.

“It’s pretty fun to watch,” Hafey chuckled.

From a spectator’s vantage point, the game can start rowdy and loud as players embark on the goal of throwing, catching and evading the little balls up for collection at center court to eerily quiet once it’s one-on-one.

Teammates on the squad Oddballs had a rough go this week against Cocked and Loaded, taking a loss of 22-0. Even so, whether on the floor or the sidelines, athletes could rarely stop laughing.

“It can get pretty savage,” said player Peyton Pogline. “This is my first year, and this is great.”

Pogline said the game has a dual motivator — wintertime exercise and getting a group of friends together.

“It’s cold outside, and why wouldn’t you want to throw balls at your friends for 40 minutes?” she laughed. “It’s so much fun.”

The league is open to ages 15 and older in groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $45 per player, and the season will run through mid-February, games starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

For more information on dodgeball or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.