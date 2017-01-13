John Ponikvar: Protecting our right to vote

At Tuesday’s Craig City Council meeting, I voted to allow the 6,223 voters in Craig to determine the city’s future regarding retail marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing and testing. City Council voted, 3-2 with Kent Nielson absent, to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would put this question to the voters in the April election.

I do not believe that the six people who serve on the Craig City Council — and represent less than one-tenth of one percent of the voting population — should alone set this course. The citizens of this community should have the right to vote either “yes” or “no” on this important decision for our collective future.

The city of Craig has a well-defined chain of command with the citizens of Craig at the top followed by city council, city manager, department heads and then employees. Should the citizens vote “yes,” the city councilors will create rules and ordinances that will best benefit and protect the community. If the voters vote “no,” we as a city will carry on as usual.

Our most basic right as Americans is the right to vote! The United States Constitution cites the right to vote five times and in four different amendments — the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments. We have veterans in the Craig community who served our country and in doing so, took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” In the schools, at sporting events and in public meetings, we “pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands.”

That Republic, our Republic, is served by rules outlined in the constitution. We must protect and embrace those rules at every opportunity. I voted to protect that right. If the citizens cannot direct and have influence at this most basic level of government, can we expect to ever have a say at the state and federal level?

Please make your opinion heard, participate in your community, attend city council meetings, volunteer, hold your elected officials accountable, and most of all; please VOTE!!! Together, let us make this community one to be proud of and one that benefits us all.

John Ponikvar is a member of Craig City Council, owner of T & H Parts, Inc. and a candidate for mayor of Craig. He can reached at 970-326-8238 or jponikvarnapa@gmail.com.