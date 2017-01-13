Healthy eating: Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup

Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup
1/2 pound dried black eyed peas
2 cups vegetable broth
1 cup water
6 carrots, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil
Rinse and sort peas to remove any dirt or debris. Place all ingredients in the slow cooker and mix. Cook on low for 8 hours. To prepare this recipe on the stovetop, use two extra cups of water and cook for two hours on medium heat.
Recipe courtesy of Iowa State University Extension.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID