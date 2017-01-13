Health Briefs: Forum will highlight youth services Thursday

Northwest Colorado Health is hosting a community forum highlighting programs in Moffat County dedicated to helping youth of all ages have healthy futures. The event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Academic Services building at Colorado Northwestern Community College. The forum will have information about programs at Northwest Colorado Health, Connections 4 Kids and Moffat County Social Services. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, call 970-870-4101.

Cervical Health Awareness Month

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Each year, about 12,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer and about 4,000 women die from it. Many of these cancers can be either prevented or found early, when it is easier to treat. Vaccination for human papilloma virus (HPV) can protect women and girls against the types of HPV that cause most cervical cancers. CDC's Inside Knowledge: Get the facts about Gynecologic Cancer campaign raises awareness about cervical and other gynecologic cancers.

New guidelines on HPV vaccination

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended a change in the dosing schedule for HPV vaccine. For males and females vaccinating before their 15th birthday, the committee recommends two doses of vaccine. Those ages 15 and above should have three doses of vaccine. HPV vaccination can prevent many types of HPV that cause cervical cancer, as well as other cancers in men and women. HPV vaccination can prevent many types of HPV that cause cervical cancer, as well as other cancers in men and women.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

It’s not too late for a flu shot

Influenza is a contagious virus and can cause mild to severe illness sometimes resulting in hospitalization. Older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions may be at high risk for complications. It’s not too late to get a flu shot; flu season typically extends into spring. Flu symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and headaches. If a person gets sick, flu vaccination may make the illness milder. Avoid getting or spreading flu by washing hands frequently and covering your cough. People who get sick should stay home from work or school until at least 24 hours after their fever is gone. Antiviral medications can lessen symptoms and duration of illness. Individuals who are at risk of complications should check with their healthcare provider promptly after getting sick. Others can be treated with antivirals at their healthcare provider’s discretion. Flu shots are available by appointment at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. Low cost vaccine is available for individuals who do not have insurance. Same day appointments often are available. Call 970-824-8233.

Help is available for insurance enrollment until Jan. 31

Do you need health insurance? Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll in a plan for 2017. Northwest Colorado Health can help you determine if you qualify for tax credits to help pay for insurance. Call to make a free appointment at 970-871-7324 or drop into YampaCare Family Medicine 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 595 Russell St. in Craig.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.