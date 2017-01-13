Fitness Tip: Working on your grip strength

You’ve seen it before — people using various gadgets to improve their grip strength, which in turn helps your hands, wrists and forearms. But what is the point to improving the strength in such area?

According to WebMD.com, “Hand and finger exercises can help strengthen your hands and fingers, increase your range of motion, and give you pain relief.”

Increasing your hand strength also helps those with weak hands to better open doors, jars and operate moving vehicles.

One way to start increasing your grip strength is by buying a squishy ball and start doing 30 second repetitions of squeezing the ball.

