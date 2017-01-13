Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 14, 2017: Moffat County hockey players to play in Front Range tourney

The Craig Youth Hockey Association 18 and under Midget team will be lending four of its players to another Western Slope group this weekend. AJ Barber, Wyatt Boatright, Colton Buchanan and Logan Knez will join the Glenwood Springs Grizzlies to play in the 31st annual Littleton Slapshot Tournament.

The multi-day event runs through Monday and is an opportunity for younger Craig players on the high school-age team to play alongside fellow athletes 16 and under.

“It’s nice because we’ll be playing kids more our age than freshmen through seniors,” Logan Knez said.

Glenwood coaches asked Moffat County coaches for help in filling out the roster, and it’s not the first time the Bulldogs have mixed it up with the Grizzlies, having played alongside them in scrimmage scenarios.

“It’ll be a little different, but it’ll be fun,” Boatright said.

The combined group starts Saturday morning against regular season opponent Hyland Hills, but they will also meet Boulder, Littleton and Heritage teams.

Also in the mix are Arvada and a squad up from Arizona. The top four of the six teams involved will play for the championship Monday.

“It’s a great experience for them to be able to play a true 16U tournament,” Bulldogs coach Tim Knez said.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.