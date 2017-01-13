Craig briefs: Avalanche training scheduled today at Freeman Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach backcountry avalanche training at Freeman Reservoir Saturday, Jan. 14. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

Avalanche training is hosted by Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club, and participants must have a snowmobile or a ride to participate. The event is free. For more information, call 970-326-8344.

BLM hosting open house in Craig for comprehensive look at road, trail plan

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Memorial Hospital to discuss management of roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

The Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs.

Before it begins an environmental assessment of a proposed travel management plan for the BLM lands between Maybell and Craig north to the Wyoming border — known as Travel Management Area 2 — the BLM wants to hear ideas, concerns and issues from the public.

The public is invited to stop by the conference room at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Maps and additional information are available at on.doi.gov/2ifthli.

Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 17.



Open house invites current, former members to meet, learn more about 4-H

The Moffat County Extension Office will hold its 4-H open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Moffat County Extension Office to help Moffat County families meet and greet and learn about what is involved with the county’s 4-H program.

The event will allow new and old 4-H members and their families to learn more about 4-H and the opportunities available through the Moffat County 4-H program.

The 4-H open house will give interested families the opportunity to meet the extension staff, club and project leaders and the 4-H council and junior leaders.

It will also be a great time to enroll in 4-H for the 2017 year.

For more information, call the Extension Office at 970-824-9180