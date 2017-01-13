Beauty Tip: Ear piercing dos and don’ts

Ear piercing is a popular cultural trend that has been around for centuries. Some people opt to pierce their own ears — not recommended — while others turn to professionals.

Here are a few ear piercing dos and don’ts to consider:

• Do have a professional pierce your ears, as they are trained to do so and have sterile.

• Do take care of your piercing after it’s done with a daily cleaning.

• Don’t have a friend pierce your ears.

• Don’t trust anyone who is not a professional to poke holes in your body.

• Do avoid infecting the piercing by making sure hair spray, makeup and other beauty products don’t touch the piercings.

• Do ensure that the jewelry is made with the proper material. Stainless steel, titanium and nickel free 14-karat gold are all acceptable.

• Don’t use metals with lead, including sterling silver.

Source: Tatring.com