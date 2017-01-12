Weekend Roundup: Good food, good fundraising, good fun

The snow is piling up in Northwest Colorado lately, and whether you’ve decided to stick it out going out and about or never leaving home this weekend, there’s something for you.
Friday fun
Friday the 13th doesn’t have to be a day of superstition, just a kickoff to the weekend and an evening in which to unwind.
Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge will host DJ Beatz and will be offering drink specials throughout the night.
When: Starts at 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13
Cost: No cover charge
For more information: Call 970-824-4000
The sound of support
The Moffat County High School band program will host a bake sale fundraiser Saturday at Yampa Valley Regional Airport.
Baked goods are available to arriving passengers or community members who wish to attend, with money brought in going to the group’s expenses traveling to the state festival later in the school year.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yampa Valley Regional Airport, 11005 Routt County Road 51A, Hayden
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: Call 970-824-7036
A matter of taste
Carelli’s Pizzeria & Pasta hosts the fifth annual food and wine pairing Saturday, featuring specialty menu items including ribs, lamb and a variety of appetizers, as well as bottle after bottle of wines. Voting will also take place to determine which of the showcased spirits makes it to the restaurant’s wine list.
The night is all-you-can-eat for as long as food lasts. Tickets are limited to 75 and selling fast.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carelli’s, 465 Yampa Ave.
Cost: $50 per ticket
For more information: Call 970-824-6868
Old building, new fundraising methods
The first in a series of online auctions ends this weekend as part of the fundraising effort for the Luttrell Barn. A goal of $100,000 is in place to preserve and repair the century-old structure in Craig and needs to be reached by April.
The first of six auctions is currently taking place on Facebook and offers items up for bid such as Pampered Chef cooking items, Western wear and a whole processed lamb. The auction will close at 7 p.m. Sunday with several more to follow through March 28.
Donated materials for auction are welcome, and interested parties should check with organizers.
The Save the Barn effort will also include special events in January, February and March.
When: First auction ends at 7 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Takes place online at Facebook.com/groups/SavetheBarnAuctions/
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Call 970-326-6368
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.
