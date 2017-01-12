Officers respond to outbreak of arguments throughout Craig: On the record for Jan. 13

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Jan. 10

At East Sixth Street and Rose Street, officers responded to a traffic accident between a blue tractor and a Toyota Sequoia. The tractor slid through a stop sign and struck the car. The driver of the tractor was issued a citation.

On the 500 block of Ranney Street, officers initiated a traffic stop. A drug search was carried out but nothing was found.

At East Elementary School, a school resource officer responded to a report of a threat or harassment.

At the Laundry on Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a camera.

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. Officers resolved it verbally, and the woman left for the night.

On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. A male and female party were arguing loudly outside. The parties then went into a residence and did not answer the door when officers responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female. The male party was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possible drug residue.

On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man was apparently having a loud argument with himself outside an apartment. Officers did not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved and advised him to go inside and quiet down as he was disturbing the neighbors.

On the Hospital Loop, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash. A delivery truck making a delivery to The Memorial Hospital damaged a loading dock. Officers are trying to contact the delivery truck driver.

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence between a man and a woman. The man was arrested for assault in the third degree and domestic violence.

On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman. Officers made contact with the parties and no crime was observed.