John Pogline: Morton’s pot assertions

To the editor:

Sorry Mr. Morton but arguments against recreational pot have nothing whatsoever to do with logic. The legalization of pot is new enough that right now there are no reputable figures either way. I have seen State Patrol figures that pot D.U.I.s are up, and I do know that there are a number of deaths attributed to driving under the influence of pot. And I do know that “I’m sorry,” will never, ever be just compensation for a family that has lost a member killed by a pot smoker.

According to your statement Mr. Morton, when the majority of the voters in Colorado voted to legalize pot, it was not legitimate for them to impose their views to trample on the rights of the minority. Right? I hate to be the bearer of bad news but, that is the basic premise that defines our country. Our constitution, every law we have come into being this way. Our constitution, every law came up for a vote and the majority of voters passed and made them laws.

I guess if you don’t agree with this, you can always join all the stars that are leaving the U.S. of A. for parts unknown due to Mr. Trump’s election to the presidency.

So please voters, if the city council continues to reject the majority voters will, when the time comes, get out and vote “no pot.” Protect our young people and our community.

John Pogline

Craig