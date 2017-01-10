On the record for Jan. 11: Officers field question about dog pooping on balcony

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Jan. 6

At Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a utility incident. The traffic lights were out due to a power outage.

On the 300 block of Birch Street, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident. A vehicle backed into a parked vehicle resulting in minor damage.

At Yampa Valley Bank, officers responded to a report of fraud. A person deposited a bad check.

At Walmart, officers responded to a report of theft. A cashier had allegedly been taking money both from customers as well as the cash register. The person was issued a city summons for theft of more than $50 and less than $300.

At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of a missing child. A parent had dropped the child off at Craig Middle School and later couldn’t get a hold of him. The child returned home less than an hour after the report was made.

On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a utility incident. Water was reportedly leaking into the electrical system of a home and the hot water heater was flooding the house. The person was advised to contact the landlord.

Saturday, Jan. 7

On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to an animal complaint. A resident reported that a deer had crawled underneath their trampoline the night before and died. Officers removed the deer.

At West Victory Way and Steele Street, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident between a Subaru and a Toyota 4Runner.

On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers took a report of a water break inside a home. The resident requested the water be shut off from the street and the city water department responded.

Sunday, Jan. 8

On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers took a report of a utility incident. Two apartments were flooding, a third one was starting to flood, and the reporting party didn’t know where the main shutoff was for the building. The city water department responded.

On the 600 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash. Someone reported a vehicle ran into their fence and broke it. Tracks were visible but the driver has not been found.

In the Moffat County High School parking lot, officers responded to a traffic complaint. Two vehicles driven by teenagers were doing donuts in the parking lot and almost hit the reporting party, to which they allegedly responded by laughing. The kids were found at Woodbury Park doing cookies in the parking lot and were warned and sent on their way.

Monday, Jan. 9

On the 2100 block of Crockett Drive, officers took a report of a suspicious incident. A party called in and advised that their new neighbors had stopped their 12-year-old son to ask him if he would walk their children home from school. Officers advised the reporting party to talk to their neighbor.

On the 900 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a non-injury single vehicle accident.

At East Eighth Street and Rose Street, officers initiated a traffic stop for a signal violation. A canine search led to the arrest of a male party for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A party called to complain that they were being harassed and threatened via text and phone. Both parties were warned.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to an animal complaint. The reporting party called in wondering if there’s any code against letting a dog defecate on the balcony of an apartment. Code enforcement responded and advised that there is no specific code that prohibits such a thing, however officers advised he check his apartment rules and regulations.

At Victory Way and Mack Lane, officers responded to a report that someone was seen driving that doesn’t have a license. Officers later located the vehicle, which was parked.

On the 2300 block of Conner Drive, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash. A mailbox was knocked over and the reporting party believed the road crew may have accidentally hit it while plowing snow. The matter was referred to Road and Bridge.

On the 3400 block of Riford Court, officers responded to a report of shots fired. It turned out to be fireworks.

At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft. A citizen reported that two individuals were possibly stealing things from Walmart. Officers investigated and didn’t find enough evidence to press charges but issued a trespass prohibiting the individuals from entering Walmart.

On Green Street, officers responded to a family disturbance between a mother and her 11-year-old son, who was trying to run off. The crisis team responded with a verbal discussion to resolve the dispute.

On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. People were parking under the awning of the now-vacant Kmart building. Officers contacted them and asked them not to park there.

On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The reporting party found tracks in the snow leading up to their snow machine trailer and thought someone may have been trying to steal something. Officers checked the tracks and found they were actually deer or rabbit tracks.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Victoria Ann Garduno, 41, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

James Merle Madsen, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail by court order for alleged theft between $750 and $2,000.

Anthony Joseph Manning, 51, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Jessica Michelle Marshall, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

No booking sheets for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Thursday, Jan. 5

Jacob Thomas Holz, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for charges of alleged theft between $50 and $300.

Gabriel Ryan King, 34, of Craig, was arrested for allegedly driving under restraint.

No booking sheets for Friday, Jan. 6

No booking sheets for Saturday, Jan. 7

Sunday, Jan. 8

Nicholas Joseph Mangione, 30, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Monday, Jan. 9

Michael Wayne Warren II, 42, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Robert Joseph Bevard, 22, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Julie Yvonne Eytcheson, 35, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.