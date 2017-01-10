Moffat County hoops fights to finish in Grand Junction

A Tuesday night battle had differing results for members of the Moffat County High School basketball teams.

Playing at Central High School in Grand Junction, Bulldog varsity hoops had their work cut out for them against the Warriors, with girls coming out triumphant in a 44-42 overtime win.

MCHS girls coach Kenley Nebeker said it was a slow start for both sides, and a slight 20-18 halftime advantage for the Dogs still kept Moffat County sweating in the second half.

However, that’s also when they stepped up the way that was needed.

“Not a single one of them backed down during the fourth quarter and overtime, they just went and got after it and did what they were supposed to do,” Nebeker said.

At the buzzer, the tally was tied at 36 to send them into extra minutes, and the Lady Dogs were able to outlast the 5A squad in OT to take the win and improve to 9-1 overall this season.

Makenna Baker led the girls scoring with 16 points.

MCHS boys had a rougher night. At halftime, they were behind, 39-25, complete with a 25-point second quarter for the Warriors.

It was a deficit from which coach Eric Hamilton felt his athletes could still rebound later in the game, noting the level of play began on equal footing.

However, Central answered with an explosive second half that included six three-pointers by Kyle Blair for a total of nine outside buckets and 29 total points throughout the game that added up to an 87-41 loss for the Bulldogs.

Eddie Smercina led Moffat County, now 3-6, in points with 10.

Next up for MCHS basketball is Saturday’s away game against Grand Valley, the first official 3A Western Slope League games for the Dogs since meeting Coal Ridge in December.

“I am confident this team will be ready,” Hamilton said of his squad.

