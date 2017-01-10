Mesa County murder suspect at large

Mesa County authorities have issued a warrant for a 37-year-old Littleton man in the October homicide of a Palisade man.

Matthew Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

His whereabouts are unknown, though investigators do not believe he is still in the Grand Junction area. He is believed to be in a 2005 dark blue Cadillac with temporary Colorado license plates, according to a Mesa County sheriff’s press release.

Mitchell is suspected in the Oct. 16 shooting death of Paul Davis. In the meantime Mesa County authorities have been working with Denver metro agencies and executing search warrants and court orders to collect DNA and fingerprint evidence.

Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft between $5,000 and $20,000 and possession of a firearm by a previous offender.