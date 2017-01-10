Lance Scranton: Chinook winds to change course

Usually the type of winds we experienced early this week blow, by definition, at the end of the winter season. Such is not the case in 2017, and you have to admit that waking up to a 40-degree temperature on Monday morning was not altogether disappointing. After the freezer we were in for the last week, it was refreshing to be able to go outside without the three or four layers of winter clothing.

Chinook winds usually blow in from east of the Rocky Mountains and can bring some potential issues with all the warm air. The wind on Monday morning had a solidly west to east flow and brought with it some hidden treasures that, if not careful, would cause some accidents. I am one of those bicycle nuts that ride in the winter, and as I made my way up to the high school Monday morning, it was a slippery, wet, skating rink on most of the side roads.

Like the warm wind that blows in surprisingly warmer temperatures, the political winds are blowing in a different direction these days. The locals that I speak to are optimistic about what might happen and nationally, some people are excited while others remain dead set against supporting anything the president-elect has proposed.

President Obama seems to have instituted a flurry of activity in his last few weeks designed to add fuel to the fire that will soon become the newly elected president’s opposition. The warm wind that blows in from outside the beltway has made some bold promises and it will remain to be seen if the temperature will melt some of the entrenched ice that has built up in Washington over the last eight years.

To be certain, it’s going to be slippery and some are going to fall, while others will navigate through the icy side streets by being prepared and having a little patience. Just like riding to work on Monday morning; a few times I had to get off my bike and walk to get a little firmer footing — so will our elected officials when things begin to heat up over the next few weeks. Regardless of your political affiliation, be prepared, have some patience and don’t be afraid to slow down and walk every once-in-a-while.

Chinook winds are mild and warm but bring with them some need for us to adjust.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.