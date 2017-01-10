Enjoy winter landscape with Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run Jan. 21

Some in Colorado may not love the recent waves of precipitation to hit the region. However, providing the powder lasts, others may feel like they’ve hit the jackpot in more ways than one.

Enjoy the winter wonderland while speeding through the snow as part of Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run fundraiser Jan. 21, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, about 10.5 miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13.

Brad Moore, club president, said the trails at the site have been in excellent condition, and with any luck, a little more of the white stuff is on the way.

“We have had lots of snow this year, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have a good turnout as we have in years past,” he said.

Snowmobilers head along the path to several stations — open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and pick up a playing card to form a poker hand.

Standard poker rules apply, and those lucky enough to draw four-of-a-kind or a straight flush might be taking home a sizable pot. Cold, hard cash is at stake, and the best results win 25 percent of the total collected with 15 percent for second place and 10 percent for third.

Hands are $10 apiece or $25 for three.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at The O.P. Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way, and plenty of additional door prizes are also up for grabs.

Money raised during the Poker Run goes to the group’s scholarship efforts, last year awarding $1,000 apiece to four local students, the majority of which was raised during the event.

For more information on Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club and its activities, visit northwestcoloradosnowmobileclub.org.