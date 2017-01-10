Craig hockey hits ice again as seasons get back in motion

Craig Youth Hockey Association teams were back on the ice during the past weekend, moving forward and readying for the remainder of the season.

The start of the new calendar had mixed results for CYHA squads, as the 18 and under Moffat County Bulldogs took to the Front Range, ending the weekend with a pair of losses in Arvada, the league leaders of Continental Divide Colorado Competitive.

The Moffat County Midget team took a 12-4 defeat Saturday, with Bulldog goals by Logan Knez and Wyatt Boatright, as well as two by AJ Barber.

Boatright and Tristan Farquharson each had two assists.

The following day saw the Dogs shut out by Arvada, 12-0, in a game that coach Tim Knez said just did not go their way at all.

In goal, Josh Worster had 50 saves in the Saturday game, and Wyatt Bellio 42 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 overall, with an 0-4 record in CDCC.

The younger CYHA teams had better outcomes closer to home.

The 10U Squirts swept Glenwood Springs teams in a series of four games at the Grizzlies’ home arena, defeating the Glenwood black team 9-2 and 4-2 Saturday.

The Cougars kept their winning mentality Sunday, topping the Glenwood purple group 4-2 and 10-6.

Among the scoring accomplishments were two separate hat tricks by Grant Sis across the weekend. Goalie Caden Bugay had 20 saves across two games, fellow keepers Memphis Herndon 15 and Jim Neal nine.

Craig currently stands at second place in the Continental Divide Youth Hockey League’s Squirt C division, a record of 10-3-1 putting them just behind 12-2 Grand Junction.

“These kids are an excitable bunch,” said Squirts coach Jim Neton.

The 12U Peewees took on two different towns, making it to Glenwood Saturday where the Cougars fell in a doubleheader with the Grizzlies, both games ending 6-0 in Glenwood’s favor.

The Craig group went on to pick up a pair of wins Sunday in Aspen, defeating the Leafs 3-0 and 4-2.

Brant Gutierrez and Carter Behrman each scored three goals throughout the weekend, each also taking one assist, with two assists for Logan Durham and one Garrett Anson.

In the crease for all four games, Evan Allen recorded 102 total saves.

Peewees rank seventh of 12 teams in their league, holding a 4-10 tally for the season.

All the CYHA teams will have this week off before heading back into competition the following weekend.

Midgets will host their home opener with two games against Aspen Jan. 22, with Squirts bringing in Telluride the same day. That day also sees Peewees in Grand Junction.

Also getting back into action is the Northwest Colorado Blizzard, a 14U team comprised of Craig and Steamboat Springs players, which will play Jan. 21 in Vail and will finish the road trip with a doubleheader Jan. 22 against Summit.

