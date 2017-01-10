3 vehicle crash kills one near Tabernash

A 26-year-old man is dead after three vehicles collided with each other on U.S. Highway 40 on Monday morning.

The name of the 26-year-old is being withheld pending notification of family.

At around 7:29 a.m. Monday, Colorado State Troopers were dispatched to a crash on Highway 40 near milepost 225 in Grand County. The location is roughly 2 miles east of Tabernash, according to a news release.

A white 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 26-year-old male out of Denver who was traveling westbound on Highway 40 when he lost control on the icy wet roadway, rotated and skidded into the eastbound lane.

A white Dodge 1500 pickup driven by 73-year-old Lynn Kessler, of Granby, was traveling eastbound and hit with the driver’s side of the white Honda, the press release stated.

The Dodge was trailed by a Land Rover driven by 31-year-old Jared Veenstra, of Tabernash. The Land Rover glanced off the right rear of the Dodge pickup and went off the right side of the road.

The 26-year-old male driver out of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grand County Coroner. The driver of the Dodge, Kessler, was transported for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Land Rover, Veenstra, was not injured.



The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and impairment is not considered to be a contributing factor in this crash.

Icy wet road conditions are what troopers consider the contributing factor in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to slow down, and drive at a safe speed for the road conditions.