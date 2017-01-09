Rick Seymour: Questioning Tipton

To the editor:

This letter is directed at Congressman Scott Tipton.

I am a lifelong hunter, angler, veteran, 40-year resident of Colorado and a lifetime member of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. I would like to express my disappointment at your assisting and approving of the passage of the legislative measure brought forth by Utah Congressman Bishop to ease the transfer of America’s and Colorado’s public lands to state control. We, the citizen of Colorado cannot afford this financial burden and in the words of Colorado Governor Hickenlooper, “Shifting the burden of maintaining and protecting those lands to the state would be expensive and irresponsible”.

When state funds are low, you will sell such properties to the highest bidder and leave Colorado citizen out of our birthright.

I have hunted and fished near Craig, Salida, Burlington, Grand Junction and Aspen, Colorado, helping fund Colorado’s $17.4 billion outdoor economy. I have met and been checked by CPW/BLM employees, once. In preparing to hunt these area’s an individual must look over/scout these area’s some many times. I have never encountered a road grader or crew repairing these roads. Somehow the state of Colorado will now have funds to employ more people to manage the lands better?

Please remember, you will still be responsible for Colorado’s clean water, clean air, litigation encountered and pray, no wolves wander down to Colorado because now we have an endangered species we must protect.

I read this morning on your Facebook page 47 comments concerning the public lands exchange. I did not see a single one thank you for representing the interests of the residents of Colorado.

Idaho has sold over 13,900 acres every year since statehood, to make some professional politician look good, not to represent his/her constituents. Unfortunately, with your help we are heading down that path.

Silt