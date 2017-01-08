Randy Morton: Allow pot

To the editor:

Numerous people have provided guest editorials opposing the city allowing the recreational sale of marijuana. All of the reasons advanced for opposing the recreational sale of marijuana are illogical.

One argument is that the marijuana retail shops are a target for thieves and burglars. There is no evidence showing that retail marijuana shops have nudged up crime.

Another argument is that legalizing the recreational sale of marijuana will create more users in this area. People that advance this argument should understand that the retail sale of marijuana is legal in Routt County and essentially anyone interested in making a legal purchase will travel the 40 miles to make a buy. Allowing recreational pot shops in Craig will not create more “stoners” but will allow the municipal government to capture a portion of the tax revenue that flows to Routt and other counties that permit the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

And yet another argument is that the electorate has voted on this issue and has narrowly rejected the idea. Nevertheless marijuana is a recreational drug or choice for many law-abiding citizens. The majority has no legitimate right to impose its own views on the minority, when those views trample the rights of the minority.

Logic dictates that the city should allow the recreational sale of marijuana.

Randy Morton

Craig