Government update for the week of Jan. 9

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 9 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman

• Pledge of allegiance/Opening prayer

2) Appointment of BOCC Chair for 2017

3) Consent agenda —

Review & Sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Jan. 4

b) Resolution(s) for payment of payroll warrants: 2017 — 5 & 6

c) Resolution(s) for transfer of payment of warrants: 2017 — 7 & 9

d) Department of Social Services copy machine maintenance agreement

3) General discussion and BOCC reports

— Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to County business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) General business & administrative items:

a) Finance — Mindy Curtis

• Present grant agreement with DOLA for Fiscal Health Initiative

b) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Monthly reports

c) Moffat County Broadband Planning — Audrey Danner

• Program update

d) Advocates — Tamara Curtis

• Present proclamations for:

— Stalking Awareness month

— Human Trafficking Awareness month

e) BOCC

• Approve Emergency Management Program Grant application for 2017

• Review & Sign Resolution 2017-8: Accepting the "Nine Rules of Civility”

• Review & Sign a proclamation, “A Call to Prayer for America”

f) Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw

Housing Authority - Shawna Muhme

• Present Personnel Requisition for approval

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

1) Pledge of allegiance & moment of silence

2) Call to Order

3) Approval of minutes from Dec. 13 and 27 meetings

4) Approval of December 2016 bills

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent agenda

7) Audiences

a) Tamara Curtis, Executive Director of Advocates Crisis Support Services (ACSS) will present two proclamations for approval. The first one declares January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month; and, the second declares January as Stalking Awareness Month.

b) Audrey Danner of Moffat County Broadband Committee will provide an update to council concerning the broadband project.

c) John Allen will do a presentation on the Luttrell Barn.

8) Other business

a) Resolution No. 1 (2017) ~ a resolution designating a public place for posting notice of any meeting as required under the open meetings law.

b) Resolution No. 2 (2017) ~ a resolution declaring the Craig Daily Press as the official newspaper of the City of Craig, Colorado.

c) Ordinance No. 1059 setting a sales/use tax ballot question for the April 4, municipal election.

SECOND READING

d) Ordinance No. 1060 regarding a ballot question for the April 4, 2017 municipal election permitting the retail sales, growing, manufacturing and testing facilities of marijuana in the city of Craig.

FIRST READING

e) Ordinance No. 1061 regarding a ballot question for the April 4 municipal election on levying a 5 percent sales tax on the sale of retail and medical marijuana and marijuana products within the city of Craig.

FIRST READING

f) Ordinance No. 1062 referring a ballot question for the April 4 election regarding the city of Craig levying an excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana by retail marijuana cultivation facilities.

9) Staff Reports

• December 2016 police report.

10) City Manager/City Attorney Reports

11) Council Reports

12) Audience comments

13) Adjourn

Moffat County Tourism Association

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, upstairs conference room

Agenda

1) 3 p.m.: Call to Order/Roll Call — Welcome guests

• Review of minutes and financials

• Conflict of interest disclosure

2) 3:10 p.m.: 2017 membership approvals



• Steamboat Chamber Resort Association

• Craig Downtown Association



3) 3:20 p.m.: Marketing Committee report — Tammie Thompson-Booker

• No new 2017 budget item approvals for this meeting

• Website update: VisitMoffatCounty.com

• 2018 Co-op, Denver or Salt Lake, Sport/Boat & Travel Show

4) 3:40 p.m.: Strategic Planning Committee report – Larry Hoover

• Update on county road signs, “Welcome to Moffat County” signs and Elk Springs kiosk

• BLM signs discussion — Sand Wash Basin focus for 2017

5) 3:55 p.m.: Event funding

• Review of 2017 MCTA application

• LMD role in funding for the future

• Balloon Festival request for 2017

6) 4:10 p.m.: 2017 Calendar

• 2017 Board strategic planning date — 1 to 5 p.m., March 1, 2017

7) 4:12 p.m.: Director’s Report

8) 4:17 p.m.: Public comment

9) 4:30 p.m.: Adjournment