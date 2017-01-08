Craig briefs: Backcountry avalanche training takes place Saturday at Freeman Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach backcountry avalanche training at Freeman Reservoir on Saturday, Jan. 14. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

Avalanche training is hosted by Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club and you must have a snowmobile or a ride to participate. The event is free. For more information, call 970-326-8344.

Petitions for Craig City Council candidates due Jan. 23 in clerk’s office

Those interested in running for Craig City Council may now pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within the city limits of Craig. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen at least 25 years of age, must have resided in the city for at least one year and must be registered to vote.

The petitions were made available as of Tuesday and all completed petitions are due back to the city clerk by Jan. 23.