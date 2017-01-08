Business Buzz: Flint Dillon taking on new responsibilities at local bank

Flint Dillon was named branch manager of Bank of the San Juan’s Craig location, 600 Yampa Ave., in July and has embraced the new responsibilities in his first six months on the job.

Previously the operations officer and a personal banker, Dillon has been with the bank for seven-and-a-half years. His new role includes keeping up the branch’s maintenance and appearance as well as training employees.

He credits his success to the team of 14 at the Craig branch.

“I see myself as a leader because I can’t do this job without the team that I have,” Dillon said. “They really are the heartbeat of the bank.”

That’s evidenced by Dillon’s win in the Best Customer Service category and three Bank of the San Juans employees sweeping the Best Bank Teller category in the Craig Daily Press’ 2016 Best of Moffat County contest.

Dillon said he’s proud to carry out the mission of the bank, which is a division of Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a company with locations in six western states and ranked as No. 4 on the Forbes 2016 Best Banks in America list.

“I want people to know Bank of the San Juans is still your small town bank,” Dillon said, noting that it has the backing of a larger bank system to meet customers’ needs.

He also wants people to know that “we’re here for the community” by supporting local projects like elementary and high school financial literacy classes and contributing to the Moffat County Fair. That ideal is reflected in his future plans as well.

“My long-term goals are to instill the values Bank of the San Juans has always held … and make sure every single member of the bank is taken care of,” Dillon said.

His colleagues at the bank see that reflected in his daily demeanor.

“I think he’s going to do quite well,” said Paul Boyd, commercial loan officer with Craig branch. “He works well with the clients, and the staff love him.”

For more information about Bank of the San Juans, visit the Craig location at 600 Yampa Ave. or visit www.banksanjuans.com.

EDP annual, regular board meetings set for Wednesday

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its annual meeting from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and its regular board meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Daily Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the “Business Buzz” section that runs each Monday in the Daily Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

“This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more,” Balleck said. “There’s plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program.”

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790 or nriley@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.