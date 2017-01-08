Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 9, 2017

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Little Snake River Valley School in Baggs, Wyoming

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

5 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball tournament at Baggs, Wyoming

Friday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Mel Smith Husky Invitational in Florence

5:15 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Uintah at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Vern Rose Memorial in Rangely

8 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Mel Smith Husky Invitational in Florence

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Summit Invitational in Frisco

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute

Sunday

None